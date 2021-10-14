All you need to know as contactless card payment limit rises to £100

Shoppers can now make payments of up to £100 with a single tap of their card.

The contactless card payment limit has increased from £45 to £100, although many retailers’ terminals will need to be updated so the option will not be available everywhere immediately.

It may take “days, weeks, or even months” for some retailers to make the necessary changes, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), so customers will need to check with individual stores.

The increase from today – October 15 – marks the fifth time that the limit has been raised, after it was initially set at £10 in 2007.

The limit was increased to £45 in April 2020, early on in the coronavirus pandemic. Some shops restricted people’s ability to pay with cash during the crisis, although Bank of England research suggests the risk of catching Covid-19 from banknotes is low.

Between January and July, 60% of all debit and credit card transactions across the UK were contactless, according to trade association UK Finance.

That’s a huge spike since 2016, when just 7% of all payments, including cash, were made using contactless.

Don’t want the increased limit?

Some people will be able to set their own contactless card limits at less than £100, or turn off contactless altogether.

However, this will depend on who they bank with – as the options being offered vary.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland and Natwest customers will be able to set their own limits, while HSBC said they can offer non-contactless cards.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “The new £100 limit offers customers greater choice about how they pay for things like their weekly shop or a tank of fuel.

“Contactless payments have become increasingly popular, and the payments industry has worked hard to ensure retailers are able to offer customers the new higher limit.”

The decision to raise the contactless limit from £45 to £100 was made by the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) following a public consultation and discussions with the retail and banking sectors.

Doesn’t the change put me at risk of fraud?

An FCA spokesman said the rules have been changed to help the industry continue “to respond to the changing ways in which people prefer to pay”.

He said: “Available fraud rate data suggests there to be no significant increase in contactless payment-related fraud since industry increased the limit to £45 in April 2020. What’s more, we have seen no material increase in fraudulent transactions in other countries where the contactless limit increased to the equivalent of £100 or above.

“Firms must ensure they work to reduce the risk of unauthorised transactions and fraud and need to have tools in place to monitor for fraudulent transactions. As the limit increases we will continue to keep a close eye on the data.”

What to do if your card is lost or stolen

Contact your bank immediately if your card is lost or stolen or you notice any strange transactions on their account.

Under fraud protection rules, people can claim a refund if someone else makes an unauthorised payment from their account; for example, after their card has been stolen.

Cards also have an in-built security check so that, after a certain amount of contactless spending is undertaken or a certain number of transactions have been made, customers will need to enter their pin.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: “Although fraud on contactless cards is relatively low level, it can be distressing to those who experience it.

“You should treat your contactless card the same way as you’d treat cash in your pocket, so be careful when you use it and don’t give it to anyone else.”