Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Publisher Pearson takes knock as Americans choose jobs over college

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 8:22 am
Many Americans are choosing jobs over studies, Pearson’s data suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)
Many Americans are choosing jobs over studies, Pearson’s data suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)

A strong US jobs market has tempted potential students away from further study and into the workforce, hitting revenue at educational publisher Pearson.

The publisher said that its higher education unit had taken a 7% hit, despite growth in the UK and Canada which was more than offset by a 9% drop in the US in the first nine months of the year.

“While no market data for the full back to school period is available as yet, Pearson’s internal analysis indicates a decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges, following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the key back to school period, and a strengthening of the US labour market,” it said.

But bosses said their adjusted operating profit is still on track to meet expectations this year, and is set to hit around £377 million.

Its virtual learning unit – a strong performer during the pandemic – grew revenue by 14%, some of it boosted by a strong performance for its online schools.

But the online schools performance is expected to slow in the second half of the year. Enrolment grew for the current academic year because of continued Covid-19 uncertainty, the company said.

Underlying revenue for the whole company increased 10%.

“We are encouraged with our strategic, financial and operational progress, despite the continuing effects of Covid-19 in some markets and its impact on enrolments in the back to school period,” said chief executive Andy Bird.

“At this important stage of the year, we are on track to meet market expectations for the full year.”

Earlier this year the company launched Pearson+, a US-based online library for the publisher’s textbooks.

For a monthly fee of 15 dollars (£11), students can borrow from its library of 1,500 books.

“Pearson’s new learning app, Pearson+, launched in late July as part of our strategy to build strong, long-term relationships with millions of students,” Mr Bird said.

“The app provides a better user experience for students with enhanced functionality and will accelerate our recapture of the secondary market.

“We have seen encouraging progress to date, with over two million registered users, reflecting a strong uptake from MyLab and Mastering users and more than 100,000 paid subscriptions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal