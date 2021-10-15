Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loungers to open 10 new sites as it records strong post-lockdown sales

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 10:30 am
Cafe-bar operator Loungers has posted surging sales (Loungers/PA)

Cafe bar group Loungers has said it plans to open 10 new sites by the end of its financial year in April as the company hailed a strong rebound in customer demand.

Shares in the AIM-listed hospitality business rose after it reported that sales since reopening were significantly beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The group, which runs 150 independently named Lounge sites and 31 Cosy club restaurant-bars, said it has significantly outperformed the wider market since reopening venues indoors on May 17.

It reported that like-for-like sales jumped by 26.6% over the 20 weeks to October 3, against the comparable period in 2019.

Loungers has grown to have 181 sites across the UK (Loungers/PA)

Loungers said this was boosted by the VAT reduction for food and soft drinks but said its has seen continued “strength” in its performance despite the tax subsidy being relaxed.

The group said it plans to open 10 further sites over the rest of the financial year as it continues its ambitious growth plans.

Loungers said before the pandemic that it believes it has the potential to grow to about 500 sites across the UK.

It highlighted that it has already opened 13 new sites in the current financial year, including 12 Lounges and one Cosy Club.

Nick Collins, chief executive officer, said he has been “particularly pleased” by the performance of the new venues.

He added: “Our like for like sales have been consistently strong since re-opening, across all site age cohorts and both brands.

“Loungers continues to thrive as we put Covid behind us and manage the current challenges facing our sector.

“This success reinforces our roll-out strategy and we look ahead with confidence, with our pipeline of future sites as strong as it ever has been.

“I would like to say a special thank-you to our teams across England and Wales for their fantastic performance over what was a demanding summer trading environment.”

Shares were 3.7% higher at 303.3p in early trading.

