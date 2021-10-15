Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kitchen retailer ProCook mulls £300 million listing

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 2:10 pm
Mr O’Neill set up ProCook in his garage 25 years ago (ProCook/PA)
Mr O'Neill set up ProCook in his garage 25 years ago (ProCook/PA)

A breakfast-cooking chief executive who set up a kitchen equipment retailer 25 years ago with his family has unveiled plans to bring his firm to market.

ProCook founder Daniel O’Neill, a self-professed keen chef, revealed plans on Thursday to potentially list the business for as much as £250 million to £300 million.

A quarter of a century after setting up the business, which now has more than 50 shops across the UK, the family plan to cash in a part of their success, selling off more than a quarter of shares in a potential float.

They chose to go public in London, rather than selling to a private buyer, to keep control over the company and keep it true to his vision.

ProCook has more than 50 shops across the UK. (ProCook/PA)

“It gives us an opportunity to share some of the good fortune with our team,” he added, saying the company was considering shares or other options for staff.

Mr O’Neill said he was proud to be announcing the float plans on the week of his mother’s birthday. She helped him set up the business and died in 2006.

She, like him, had been a keen cook, Mr O’Neill said.

“I think I am probably most known as a breakfast chef, whether it is kedgeree or rosti, I love to cook breakfast, that’s probably my forte,” he said, adding he gets involved in designing and testing new products.

The company is holding twice its usual stock in order to mitigate against the supply chain problems plaguing many UK retailers.

“We’re putting more stock into our stores, ahead of any potential problems with road haulage here in the UK, so we feel we’re really well prepared for any potential problem that may arise,” he said.

This will add costs for the company, however the business has been able to tap into the money it made last year, a successful one for ProCook.

Revenue increased 37% to £53.4 million in the year ending April. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 246% to £13.3 million

Since then the business has performed in line with expectations.

