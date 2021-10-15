Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Petrol prices reach nine-year high

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 5:54 pm
Ministers have been urged to consider cutting VAT on fuel as petrol prices hit a nine-year high (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ministers have been urged to consider cutting VAT on fuel as petrol prices hit a nine-year high (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ministers have been urged to consider cutting VAT on fuel as petrol prices hit a nine-year high.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has reached 140.22p.

That is the highest level since September 2012, and is only 2p off the record high that occurred in April of the same year.

Prices have now gone up by nearly 26p a litre in just 12 months, driven by a doubling in the cost of a barrel of oil to 83 US dollars.

The RAC said the rising cost of oil means drivers are now paying 4p per litre more in VAT than a year ago.

September’s switch to E10 petrol – which increased the biofuel content – added around 1p per litre to average prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our data shows we haven’t seen the petrol price at this sort of level since September 2012, and we’re now worryingly close to the all-time average UK price high of 142.48p that was hit in the same year.

“At a time when households and businesses are facing spiralling prices in other areas, this is a huge concern.”

Mr Williams urged ministers to consider reducing VAT on fuel.

He said: “We call on the Government to take action and do whatever it can to help ease the burden on drivers.

“While the cost of oil has more than doubled in a year, the price drivers pay at the forecourt is compounded by the fact there is nearly 58p in fuel duty charged on every litre.

“And, on top of the delivery cost and the retailer’s margin, you’ve then got VAT which currently accounts for 23p a litre.”

He added: “It might be most effective for the Government to consider temporarily cutting the level of VAT on motor fuel to help hard-pressed drivers.”

The RAC does not believe the recent panic buying of fuel contributed to price increases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]