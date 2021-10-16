Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 7:30 am
The Bank of England has warned of a rise in business insolvencies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.

According to data from the Insolvency Service, there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.

The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.

“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in the number and scale of more vulnerable businesses,” it said.

“As the economy recovers and Government support, including restrictions on winding up orders, falls away, business insolvencies are expected to increase from historically low levels.”

In a statement to the BBC, an HM Treasury spokesperson said the Government was backing businesses with £400 billion of support.

“It’s working – two million fewer people are now expected to be out of work than previously feared and the number of redundancies remains near a seven-year low,” they said.

“We’re also unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history, while £650bn of private and public infrastructure investment will support 425,000 jobs over the next four years.”

