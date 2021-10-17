Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cost of car insurance fell by 9.4% in year to August, analysis finds

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:04 am
The average motor insurance premium plunged by 9.4% over the year to August, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)

The average motor insurance premium plunged by 9.4% over the year to August, according to analysis.

The average motor premium now stands at £751, with over a quarter (27%) of the cheapest insurance quotes now coming from telematics firms, Consumer Intelligence said. This is the highest proportion since it started collecting data in 2013.

Telematics policies can help people to access cheaper car insurance policies by rewarding them for good driving.

The research looks at prices offered to thousands of people by price comparison websites and some direct insurers including comprehensive and third party-only cover, analysing the top five prices for each person.

Car insurance average
(PA Graphics)

The under-25s (down 10.5%) led the way with the biggest yearly decrease, with motorists aged 25 to 49 (down 9.6%) and the over-50s (down 8.2%) following.

Five nations or regions recorded double-digit premium drops – with the highest fallers in the North East (13.2%), North West (10.7%) and London (10.4%).

Harriet Devonald, Consumer Intelligence’s insurance pricing expert, said: “Take-up of telematics policies has always been higher with younger drivers in a bid to help them get on the road for less, but even this age group are now using the technology more – with 62% of the cheapest five quotes now telematics-based for the under-25s.”

Prices have fallen by nearly 20% from a September 2017 peak, Consumer Intelligence said.

Drivers living in London (£1,265) continue to be the most expensive to insure, with those in the North West (£984) of England following in second. The South West of England (£529) remains the cheapest region across Britain to buy car insurance, the report said.

Here are the decreases in typical motor insurance premiums in the 12 months to August and the average premium when looking at the five cheapest deals offered, according to Consumer Intelligence:

– South East, minus 7.3%, £610

– Scotland, minus 8.0%, £565

– East Midlands, minus 8.3%, £554

– Eastern England, minus 8.7%, £606

– South West, minus 9.7%, £529

– West Midlands, minus 9.8%, £752

– Wales, minus 10.1%, £576

– Yorkshire and the Humber, minus 10.3%, £687

– London, minus 10.4%, £1,265

– North West, minus 10.7%, £984

– North East, minus 13.2%, £770

