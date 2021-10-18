Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 9:22 am
Some of The Hut Group’s products (THG/PA)
THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.

The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.

The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.

THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.

THG founder Matthew Moulding, left, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the special share rights and start its application process to move onto the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

The company’s board said it also plans to launch a “further review” into its corporate governance.

Its renewed efforts to improve company governance come after the firm’s share value slid by almost 50% over the past month.

The Manchester-based business, which has e-commerce brands such as MyProtein and Lookfantastic, had seen investor sentiment ebb away after a critical report by researcher The Analyst.

The report expressed concerns over its tech platform Ingenuity and encouraged investors to short – bet its shares will fall.

THG held a Capital Markets Day last week, providing the firm with an opportunity to ease concerns, but the move drastically backfired, with shares tumbling 35% on the day of the presentation amid fears that backing from Japanese investment giant Softbank is cooling.

Mr Moulding said: “After the anniversary of our 2020 listing we feel that the time is right to make this next step and apply to the premium segment in 2022, thereby continuing the development of THG as we endeavour to deliver our strategy for the benefit of our shareholders, key stakeholders and employees.”

Shares in THG rose by 3.4% in early trading on Monday.

