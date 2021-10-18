Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shoppers should mostly ‘pay with the money they have’, says Klarna boss

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 10:28 am
The buy now pay later market boomed during lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)
The boss of buy now, pay later giant Klarna has said that people should “pay with the money they have” on most occasions, as the company launched an option for shoppers to pay up front.

The company said that UK customers will be able to pay their bills in full through its online system for the first time.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) market has faced increasing criticism in the last year but has boomed, especially during lockdown.

It allows customers shopping online to delay payments. Proponents say the method has fewer charges than older methods, such as credit cards.

Opponents criticise the system for being bad at checking who can afford to pay off their debts.

On Monday, Klarna chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski unveiled the new “pay now” option, introducing a more traditional form of payment into his product.

“We firmly believe that most of the time, people should pay with the money they have, but there are certain times where credit makes sense,” he said.

“In those cases, our BNPL products offer a sustainable and no cost healthy form of credit – and a much-needed alternative to high-cost credit cards.

“The changes we are announcing today mean that consumers are fully in control of their payments whether they pay now or pay later.”

Klarna also said it plans to improve affordability checks, make its descriptions easier to understand, and remove all remaining late fees.

The pay now option has already existed for some time outside the UK, where the company said it has been popular.

