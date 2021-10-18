Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinburgh tops list of cities with high-growth businesses outside London

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 12:05 am
Edinburgh has a particularly high number of technology businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh has topped a list of cities outside London which have the highest number of fast-growing businesses.

A report from Barclays said Scotland’s capital was ahead of Manchester, Leeds and Bristol for high-growth businesses, with a particularly high number of tech companies.

The report said 621 high-growth companies were based in Edinburgh, 280 of which are in the technology sector.

Investors have backed Edinburgh tech companies with £940 million since 2011, the report says, while universities have produced 83 spinout businesses.

The report was produced by Barclays Eagle Labs, a national network of business incubator spaces, and the business database Beauhurst.

Edinburgh sunset
The city hosts several university spinout companies (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jon Hope, director of Eagle Labs, said: “Our mission at Barclays Eagle Labs is to help support entrepreneurs and high-growth start-ups by providing them the tools they need to grow their business and by bringing together a range of actors to help nurture and grow local tech ecosystems.

“Every region in the UK has the presence of at least one high-growth technology cluster.

“However, data from Beauhurst found that seven out of the top 10 local authorities by number of high-growth tech companies were in London.

“We hope that with support from networks like Eagle Labs, towns and cities throughout the country can reap the benefits that strong local tech ecosystems can provide.”

Responding to the report, UK digital minister Chris Philp said: “Business is booming in Edinburgh and as these brilliant new figures show, the city is rapidly becoming one of the UK’s leading technology hubs.

“Capitalising on the huge potential of tech to create jobs and wealth is a crucial part of our mission to level up, so we are backing businesses across Scotland with pro-innovation policies and supporting people to get the skills they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.”

