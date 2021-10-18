Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billions in gas investments risk being stranded, think tank warns

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 12:08 am
Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain’s electricity will be entirely green by 2035 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain's electricity will be entirely green by 2035 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Companies building new UK gas power plants risk losing 3.5 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) because they will be forced to abandon them before clawing back their investment, a new report has warned.

Financial think tank Carbon Tracker said that most of the gas plants that are planned or under construction in Europe and the US will never break even.

This will happen even sooner if recent high prices remain, they said.

In the US around 24 billion dollars (£17.5 billion) risks being stranded in these new plants.

Over the last decade many countries have managed to slash carbon emissions from their power sectors by closing very dirty coal power plants and replacing them with gas, which burns cleaner.

However, in the UK practically all the emissions that can be cut this way have already been slashed.

Half a decade ago around a quarter of Britain’s electricity came from coal. In 2020 it was only 1.6% of the electricity mix.

Now eyes are turning to how gas can be eliminated from the power mix. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain’s electricity will be entirely green by 2035.

Carbon Tracker senior analyst Jonathan Sims said: “The long-term use of unabated gas for power generation is incompatible with climate targets, and units are unlikely to run for their full lifetimes.

“Investors who continue to back gas ahead of renewables are not only exposing themselves to the risk of stranded assets but are also potentially missing out on higher rates of return from the clean energy sector.”

Carbon Tracker found that 22% of the 835 operational gas plants it surveyed in Europe were already making losses. In Germany 88% of the country’s nearly 24 gigawatts of gas power was unprofitable.

The calculations are based on prices in the financial year ending 2019, so do not take into account the huge rise in gas prices in recent months.

Since the start of the year gas prices have more than quadrupled in the UK.

Mr Sims said: “Over the last 12 months average European gas prices have been nearly 50% higher than the pre-Covid levels we used in our model so utilities will be feeling the pinch.

“If high fuel prices are sustained in the long term it will accelerate the point at which gas plants go into the red.”

