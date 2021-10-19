Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HGV driver shortages ‘not getting better’ and could last a year, MPs told

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 12:50 pm
Lorries wait at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. Industry bosses have warned that driver shortages are not improving (Joe Giddens/PA)
The UK’s lorry driver shortage is “not visibly getting better” and could take around a year to recover, industry bosses have told MPs.

Bosses from the haulage, recruitment and food sectors warned ministers at the Government’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee over the current scale and impact of drive shortages.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has previously warned of a shortage of around 100,000 drivers and said the issue has not improved despite efforts from government.

Figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) earlier on Tuesday showed that driver numbers have plunged by 53,000 over the past four years, largely driven by retiring drivers not being replaced fast enough by new recruits.

Duncan Buchanan, director of policy at the RHA, told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee: “Things are very challenged at the moment.

“There are widespread shortages of lorry drivers, which are leading delays and frustrated trips.

“Among, our members we are still getting reports that this hasn’t eased at all.

“Things are not visibly getting better at this stage, and I know there are a number of measures that have been put in place, stepping up training, stepping tests, but on the ground that isn’t having much of an effect.”

Last week, the Government announced a change to cabotage rules to allow foreign HGV drivers to make an unlimited number of pick-ups and drop-offs in order to help ease the supply chain disruption.

It had also previously announced measures such as 5,000 three-month long visas for non-UK lorry drivers.

Mr Buchanan warned that the change to cabotage rules will “suppress” wages which have been rapidly increasing as a result of high demand.

He said wages have risen by between 10% and 20% over the past six months, depending on location and area of the sector.

The trade body director also said that “institutional complacency” in the Department for Transport about freight had contributed to the issues.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, added that “snobbery” in policy-making has contributed, suggesting that sufficient training resources have not been given to certain sectors such as haulage.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation stressed that there is “enough food” but getting some products to shelves is still being impacted by supply challenges.

Ian Wright also stressed that soaring food inflation, amid rising wage, energy and commodity costs, poses a particularly large challenge.

“The committee really needs to think seriously about inflation,” he said.

“In hospitality, inflation is running between 14% and 18%, which is terrifying.

“If the Prime Minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor.”

