Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 5:03 pm
Shareholders voted on the Morrisons takeover deal on Tuesday afternoon (Ian West/PA)
Shareholders voted on the Morrisons takeover deal on Tuesday afternoon (Ian West/PA)

The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders.

The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction.

On Tuesday, Morrisons held a general meeting with investors to seek approval for the move.

The retailer confirmed that 99.2% of the shareholder vote was in favour of the takeover.

Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said: “We thank shareholders for the strong support received at today’s meetings.

“We remain confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and careful owner of Morrisons and we will now move forward with the remaining steps in the acquisition process.”

Morrisons financials
Morrisons is led by chief executive David Potts (Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA)

The vote has sealed the future of the supermarket group after a lengthy bidding war to take control.

On October 2, CD&R’s 287p per share offer just usurped a rival bid, from a consortium led by US private equity rival Fortress, worth 286p per share.

The takeover saga had dragged on since CD&R first made an approach for the grocer back in June, leading to speculation the sector was ripe for private equity takeovers.

Following the initial bid, rival Softbank-backed Fortress made an offer of £6.3 billion in July.

But shareholders felt this was too low and Fortress, which owns Majestic Wines, returned with an increased offer of £6.7 billion in August, which the board accepted.

Later that month, CD&R – which boasts former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy as an adviser – returned with an increased bid of £7 billion.

On Tuesday, Sir Terry said: “We are very pleased to have received the approval of shareholders and are excited at the opportunity that lies ahead.

“The particular heritage, culture and operating model of Morrisons are key features of the company and we will be very mindful of these during our tenure as owners.

“We very much look forward to working with the Morrisons team, not just to preserve the company’s many strengths – but to build on these, with innovation, capital and new technology – helping the business realise its full potential and delivering for all of its stakeholders.”

After CD&R’s higher bid, the board withdrew its support for the Fortress package and threw its weight behind the higher offer.

But because neither side made a formal bid, the Takeover Panel launched the auction process.

Sir Terry is widely expected to be appointed as chair of the supermarket group now the takeover is taking place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal