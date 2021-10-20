Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 7:24 am Updated: October 20, 2021, 10:59 am
Inflation nudged lower last month due to the unwinding of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, despite rising fuel and transport costs (Michael Crabtree/PA)
Inflation nudged lower last month due to the unwinding of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, despite rising fuel and transport costs (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.

The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.

However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.

It comes after the Bank of England warned last month that inflation could rise to more than 4% before falling back as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

Mike Hardie, head of prices at the ONS, said: “Annual inflation fell back a little in September due to the unwinding effect of last year’s Eat Out to Help Out, which was a factor in pushing up the rate in August.

“However, this was partially offset by most other categories, including price rises for furniture and household goods, and food prices falling more slowly than this time last year.

“The costs of goods produced by factories rose again, with metals and machinery showing a notable price rise.

“Road freight costs for UK businesses also continued to rise across the summer.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Average petrol prices stood at 134.9 pence per litre in September 2021, compared with 113.3 pence per litre a year earlier, as fuel provided an upward pressure on inflation, the ONS said.

It added that a rise in used car prices – which were 2.9% higher in September than the previous month – also contributed to increased transport costs.

The rebound in air and sea passenger transport also had a positive impact.

Household goods also increased for the month, with furniture and furnishings increasing by 3.8% against September last year.

However, the ONS said these rises were offset by deflation across restaurants and hotels.

It said this was driven by the removal of discounting last year due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Analysts have said that inflation is set to rise again next month and climb even higher by the end of the year.

Martin Beck, senior economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “The club expects inflation to pick up again in October, once the 12% increase in the energy price cap takes effect.

“A number of factors are then likely to push CPI inflation up to over 4% by the end of the year and keep it at a high rate – by the standards of recent years – through the first half of 2022.

“The recent increases in the oil price will continue to feed through to petrol prices, while component shortages and supply chain challenges will continue to put upward pressure on global goods prices.”

Analysts also suggested the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee are likely to increase interest rates as a result by the end of the year.

Sukhdeep Dhillon, senior economist at BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “Although temporary factors continue to push up inflation, the rate is likely to remain elevated over the next two years, and this, combined with slowing output and an earlier than anticipated potential rate hike is creating a real tightrope for the Bank of England to walk.

“The Governor voiced concerns this week with inflation likely to rise above 4% at the end of the year, sending a signal that the BoE is gearing up to raise interest rates.

“The markets expect the first rate rise to be delivered at the December meeting.”

The Retail Price Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation, increased to 4.9% for the month.

The CPI, including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) – the ONS’s preferred measure of inflation – was 2.9% in September, compared with a 3% reading in August.

