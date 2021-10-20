Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Metro Bank sees ‘return to normality’ but lending remains flat

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 9:08 am
Metro Bank has cheered signs of a ‘gradual return to normality’ (Laura Lean/PA)
Metro Bank has cheered signs of a ‘gradual return to normality’ (Laura Lean/PA)

High street chain Metro Bank has cheered signs of a “gradual return to normality” as lending remained flat in its third quarter.

The group revealed lending of £12.3 billion for the three months to the end of September, holding firm on the previous quarter.

But lending remained lower year-on-year – down 18% – having sold its residential mortgage book to NatWest for £3 billion in February as it looks to focus on specialist mortgages and unsecured lending.

The group has missed out on the mortgage boost enjoyed by rivals amid the housing market boom buoyed by the stamp duty tax break and changing demands.

Metro Bank said it was seeing improvements in its lending book and benefiting from the shift towards more profitable types of lending.

But this progress was offset by the offloading of residential mortgages, as well as initial repayments of coronavirus bounce back loans among small business customers.

Deposits rose 5% year-on-year but fell 1% on the previous quarter to £16.4 billion as it switched away from high-cost fixed term towards growth in current account and instant access balances.

Metro Bank chief executive Daniel Frumkin said: “We are seeing signs of a gradual return to normality and have adopted a hybrid way of working for office-based colleagues.

“We remain focused on executing on our plans and returning the bank to sustainable profitable growth.”

Interim figures in July showed Metro Bank cut pre-tax losses by around £100 million, though it remained in the red by just under £139 million in the first six months of the year.

Liberum analyst Shailesh Raikundlia was unimpressed by the third quarter update.

The banking expert said: “Given the strong growth in the broader sector, and our expectation of continued loan growth in the second half for Metro Bank, we regard this update as a little disappointing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal