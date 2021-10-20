Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Treasury Committee asks questions of FCA over NatWest money laundering case

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 10:43 am
The Treasury Committee has written to the FCA over its investigation into money laundering at NatWest (Matt Crossick/PA)
An influential group of MPs has written to the financial watchdog over its investigation into money laundering at NatWest.

Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride has asked Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) boss Nikhil Rathi to explain why it took five years to secure a prosecution against the bank.

Earlier this month NatWest admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor £365 million deposited into a customer’s account, making it the first financial institution to face criminal prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK.

Mr Stride said: “I am interested in better understanding the reasons why it has taken five years after the police raid in 2016 to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

He asks when the FCA was first made aware of the money laundering implications of the police raid at Fowler Oldfield, a century-old jeweller based in Bradford that had been making large cash deposits.

Mel Stride
Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride has written to the FCA over the NatWest scandal (David Mirzoef/PA)

The MP also said the FCA should tell the committee whether the National Crime Agency informed the watchdog, and asked how the FCA and police liaise.

Other questions include requests for the timeline between the FCA being made aware and a decision to prosecute the bank, and suggests police intervention may mean the FCA was failing to stop money laundering at regulated financial institutions.

Finally, the MP asks: “Why did the FCA decide not to prosecute NatWest individuals in this case?

“It is good to see a successful prosecution of NatWest for money laundering offences relating to a supposed jewellers based in Bradford.

“Banks have an important role to play in preventing money laundering and it’s clear NatWest failed to conduct thorough checks on this occasion.

“However, there are questions which remain to be answered, most notably why it has taken five years after the police raid in 2016 to bring this case to a successful conclusion.

“I have today written to the FCA requesting further information on this case and I look forward to receiving their response.”

