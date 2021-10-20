Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Time To Die becomes fourth most successful Bond at UK box office

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 12:47 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 12:55 pm
New James Bond film No Time To Die has moved up to fourth place in the top 10 highest-grossing 007 movies at the UK box office (Ian West/PA)

New James Bond film No Time To Die has moved up to fourth place in the top 10 highest-grossing 007 movies at the UK box office.

The latest big screen instalment in the long-running spy series, which sees Daniel Craig play the famous secret agent for the last time, had made £68.6 million as of October 17.

This means it has now overtaken 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me (a total box office of £67.0 million), in which Sir Roger Moore played 007, and also 2008’s Quantum Of Solace (£67.9 million), Craig’s second outing as Bond.

Skyfall (2012) is top of the chart with a mighty £125.9 million in UK box office takings.

It is followed by Spectre (2015), which took £110.3 million, and Casino Royale (2006), which took £77.8 million.

Craig’s five films as Bond now occupy the top five spots in the chart.

All figures have been compiled for the PA news agency by the British Film Institute and have been adjusted for inflation to 2021 prices.

Comparable UK box office data began in 1975 – which means no films starring the original 007, Sir Sean Connery, make it into the chart.

No Time To Die took £8.4 million in the UK during its third weekend on release (October 15-17), down 45% on the equivalent figure for its second weekend (October 8-10).

A similar rate of drop-off over the next few weeks could see the film finish third in the top 10, ahead of Casino Royale but some way behind the top two, Skyfall and Spectre.

Craig’s swansong as 007 after 15 years in the role is already the highest-grossing film at the UK box office in 2021 so far.

But that title could yet be challenged by one of a number of blockbusters due for release before the end of the year, including Dune, West Side Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The highest-grossing film of all time in the UK is 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which – adjusted for inflation – has taken more than £140 million.

