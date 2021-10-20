Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Digital trade documents ‘could speed recovery’

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:33 pm
The average cross-border trade takes 27 documents to complete, the ICC said (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average cross-border trade takes 27 documents to complete, the ICC said (Joe Giddens/PA)

The world’s largest economies could increase the flow of international trade by as much as nine trillion US dollars (£6.6 trillion) by 2026 if they shift to using digital trade documents, a report suggests.

The report from an international business organisation said that the costs of trading between two countries from the G7 group could drop by 76% if documents are processed digitally.

This would cut the time that it takes to complete a cross-border deal by up to 81%, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said.

“Currently, international trade relies on billions of paper documents and antiquated laws which date back to the 16th century,” the ICC said.

“An ordinary trade transaction involves up to 27 documents, can take three months and can cost businesses up to £80,000 – creating an administrative nightmare and keeping costs unsustainably high for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).”

The group called on the G7 and other large economies, including those in the G20, to reform their systems to create an environment more open to trade.

The ICC’s UK secretary general Chris Southworth said that the G7 should lead a global change.

Its members should “work with countries in Asia that have also begun to modernise the global digital trade ecosystem”, he said.

Mr Southworth added: “Make no mistake, digitalisation is central to driving the economic growth following the Covid crisis – without it the recovery will be hampered.

“It is the single biggest opportunity to transform world trade, dwarfing the benefits of trade agreements. We have the opportunity to cut trade transaction times from weeks and months to hours and days and with it bring international merchandise trade into the digital era.”

The ICC added: “G7 countries have backed the vision for making trade digital – but it is now urgent to accelerate reform, modernise the digital trade ecosystem and put a rocket under recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal