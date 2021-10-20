Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Challenges faced by women in business ‘amplified’ by Covid, research finds

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 5:05 pm
Businesses were forced to close in the early part of the pandemic due to the spread of the virus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Businesses were forced to close in the early part of the pandemic due to the spread of the virus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The historic challenges faced by female entrepreneurs has been “amplified” by the pandemic, new research suggests.

A study by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in 2018 found 231,390 jobs in Scotland were created by women-owned businesses and contributed £8.8 billion annually to the economy.

Research by Professor Norin Arshed of Dundee University – which included 12 focus groups from six regions in Scotland, one-to-one interviews with 12 businesswomen and 26 enterprise support organisation staff members – found access to finance, networking and social cultural barriers were exacerbated during Covid-19.

Female-owned businesses such as those in the retail, beauty and fitness sectors were hit hardest by lockdown restrictions, which closed all but the most essential firms to stem the spread of the virus.

Prof Arshed called for a “one-stop shop” to be created for financial support and assistance, citing the need for increased speed in the delivery of funding.

Women interviewed told Prof Arshed they were juggling their career and other responsibilities such as childcare and home schooling when schools were closed.

Women and men logos
The research found issues often faced by women in business worsened due to the pandemic (PA)

“My children and schooling are predominant,” one woman from Edinburgh said.

“I had a new addition, which was my parents who are elderly, so while they were independent prior to this, all of a sudden they were shielding.

“I was having to manage various things for them as well. I guess the caring commitments broadened and I guess the need to provide support in the community also extended as well.”

As well as speeding up access to funding, the report pushes for seed funding for female businesswomen to be facilitated, offering mentoring opportunities and lowering the cost of and expanding childcare to help women in the world of business.

But the research also found that some women-owned businesses were able to expand during the pandemic, thanks to the shift to a more digital-focused environment as restrictions forced people to work from home.

Others reported a structural change within their business, with a particular focus on flexibility at work.

