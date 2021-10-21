Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marmite maker Unilever hikes prices amid ‘elevated’ cost inflation

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 8:25 am
Unilever has increased prices amid a jump in inflation through its supply chain (Chris Radburn/PA)
Unilever has increased prices amid a jump in inflation through its supply chain (Chris Radburn/PA)

Consumer goods giant Unilever has reported a rise in sales for the past quarter as it was boosted by price hikes.

However, the Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s manufacturer also warned it has seen “strongly elevated” levels of cost inflation and expects this to continue into next year.

Alan Jope, chief executive officer of the company, nevertheless held firm on the group’s profit guidance despite rising costs.

He added: “We have and will continue to respond across our categories and markets, taking appropriate pricing action and implementing a range of productivity measures to offset increased costs.

“We continue to expect that we will deliver in line with our margin guidance of around flat for the full year.”

It came as the company, which also makes brands including Dove soap and PG Tips, reported a 2.5% increase in underlying sales for the third quarter of 2021 as it was boosted by “good growth” in the US, China and India.

Unilever said its sales volumes were 1.5% lower for the three-month period but saw growth on the back of a 4.1% increase in pricing.

It said it has taken action on pricing to offset the impact of more expensive commodities, as well as other cost rises such as logistics.

Graeme Pitkethly, chief finance officer of the group, said the business has seen “logistics challenges” in Europe.

“In the UK and Ireland we have had many challenges to manage and there has been a lot of work in planning,” he said.

“We’ve have had to work hard with logistics to ensure supply and on-shelf availability of products, where we have seen improvement.”

He said freight costs in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have also been on the rise.

Unilever said its UK operating saw “low single-digit” decline against strong figures for the same period last year.

