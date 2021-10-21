Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rentokil sales move higher amid flurry of acquisitions

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 9:59 am
Rentokil posted higher revenues for the past quarter (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rentokil posted higher revenues for the past quarter (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pest control and hygiene business Rentokil Initial saw revenues nudge higher for the past three months as it was boosted by acquisitions.

Shares in the business dipped in early trading on Thursday despite it hailing a “strong performance” from its core operations.

The update comes just weeks after it increased its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm following strong demand following the pandemic.

On Thursday, Rentokil said its revenues rose by 0.5% to £761.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

However, it said this was depressed by its disinfection business which fell away from pandemic-boosted levels from last year.

The FTSE 100 company said revenues excluding disinfection were 9.7% higher for the period.

It was buoyed by an “excellent performance” by its pest control business, despite its operations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia being impacted by lockdown restrictions.

The group said it benefited from nine acquisitions during the quarter, including seven in its pest control arm.

It said it expects mergers and acquisition activity for the company to have cost the firm between £450 million and £500 million for the year.

Chief executive Andy Ransom said: “We have delivered a strong performance from our core businesses in the quarter and are confident of sustaining this momentum for the remainder of the year.

“Assuming no further significant deterioration in trading conditions arising from the pandemic, our performance in Q3 – combined with further progress in our value-creating mergers and acquisition programme – means we remain on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with the guidance given at our interim results in July.”

Shares were 2.2% lower in early trading.

