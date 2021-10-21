Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel Chapter eyes London float amid soaring staycation demand

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 1:21 pm
Holiday rental company Travel Chapter is planning to list next month (Travel Chapter/PA)
Holiday let firm Travel Chapter has announced plans to float in London to cash in on a staycation-fuelled jump in demand.

The company, which operates more than 8,000 properties across the UK, will float on the London Stock Exchange’s junior AIM market.

It is understood the listing is expected to value the company at around £350 million.

Travel Chapter manages properties on behalf of 6,200 owners across 33 regional and lifestyle brands, with all sites on its holidaycottages.co.uk platform.

The hospitality business said it has increased its customer database from 735,000 in May 2019 to 1.1 million in August 2021 amid rising demand for domestic holidays, aided by foreign travel restrictions during the pandemic.

It said it plans to use investment from the listing to fuel its long-term growth strategy, which will see the business grow its portfolio of sites.

Admission to the AIM market is expected to take place next month.

Jayne McClure, chief executive officer of Travel Chapter, said: “We are delighted to announce our intention to IPO on AIM.

“This marks the exciting next stage of the Travel Chapter journey as a leading online platform for UK holiday rentals.

“We have witnessed long term and robust structural tailwinds in domestic tourism in the UK and believe that these are set to continue.

“Our sector-leading booking platform, owner relationships, customer service and quality-focused property portfolio means we are well placed to continue to grow market share in a fragmented market, both organically and through selective acquisitions.”

