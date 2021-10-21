Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK avoids US retaliation over tax on internet giants

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:24 pm
Social media sites and search engines pay 2% of their revenue under the UK tax (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The US has agreed not to retaliate against the UK’s tax on internet giants such as Facebook and Google.

A deal between the two countries will keep the Digital Services Tax in place until 2023, when it will make way for a newly agreed global tax system.

The tax was introduced in April 2020 and charges 2% on the gross revenues of the digital titans.

The Treasury said on Thursday that it had managed to convince Washington not to levy tariffs in retaliation for the tax, which ultimately hits many American companies hardest.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak: ‘Delighted to have agreed a way forward’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But in return it has agreed to remove the tax in time in favour of the global solution. This “was always the UK’s intention”, the Treasury said.

“The UK has been spearheading the push for an international solution to the challenge of taxing technology multinationals for nearly a decade, with the Chancellor making securing a global agreement a key priority of the UK’s G7 presidency,” the department said.

“The credit system provides a fair and sustainable solution.”

Discussions are set to continue in the coming months as world leaders figure out how to implement the tax.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Following the landmark deal achieved earlier this month, I am delighted we have agreed a way forward on how we transition from our Digital Services Tax to the newly agreed global tax system.

“This agreement means that our Digital Services Tax is protected as we move to 2023, so its revenue can continue to fund vital public services.”

Earlier this month, 136 countries agreed on a plan under which large multinational companies pay tax in the countries where they do business, and committed themselves to a minimum 15% corporation tax rate.

The new agreement seeks to provide easy ways for companies to plan their businesses in a way that reduces taxes by spreading them out over several countries.

