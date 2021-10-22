Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LSE on track for cost savings from Refinitiv deal

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 10:39 am
The LSE bought Refinitiv in January this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The London Stock Exchange Group has said it is on track to make savings from its 27 billion dollar (£19.6 billion) acquisition of data provider Refinitiv.

The company said it would reach synergies of £125 million this year as it combined the two businesses, allowing it to cut costs.

Bosses also said income will grow between 4% and 5% this year, but growth will slow down in the final quarter of the year, because the same three months last year were strong for the business.

They also revealed that pressures on supply chains might impact when they invest in technology this year.

The company, however, did not explain what kind of pressures and how they were impacting the business.

In the third quarter, total income rose 7.6% while gross profit rose 7.3% to £1.6 billion, the business said.

“The group has delivered a strong third-quarter financial performance with revenue growth across all divisions,” said chief executive David Schwimmer

“We are making excellent progress on the integration of Refinitiv and are comfortably on track to achieve £125 million of cost synergies in 2021, ahead of our original phasing.

“We continue to execute across a number of workstreams to deliver the target revenue synergies.

“The group is well-placed as we make targeted investments in product and technology enhancements to help us meet the needs of our customers and capitalise on the growth trends driving change across our industry.”

Shares in the company had dipped a little over 3% on Friday morning following the news.

