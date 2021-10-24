Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco website attack leaves shoppers unable to order

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 2:07 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 2:35 pm
Tesco said an outage on its website and app is due to an attempt to ‘interfere’ with its systems but there is ‘no reason’ to believe customer data has been affected (Tim Goode/PA)
Tesco said an outage on its website and app is due to an attempt to 'interfere' with its systems but there is 'no reason' to believe customer data has been affected (Tim Goode/PA)

Tesco’s website and app have gone down due to a suspected hack.

The outage, which left customers struggling to shop for groceries or track orders, began on Saturday morning and continued into Sunday.

The supermarket giant said the problem was due to an attempt to “interfere” with its systems but there is “no reason” to believe customer data has been affected.

A Tesco spokesman said on Sunday: “Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app.

“An attempt was made to interfere with our systems. which has caused problems with the search function on the site.

“We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience.

“There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.”

Tesco posted a tweet on Saturday which told customers: “We’re experiencing an issue with our website and app and are working hard to get things back up and running. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

By Sunday lunchtime online shoppers were met with a message which said: “Sorry, there’s currently an issue on our website.

“We’re busy fixing it right now and hope this doesn’t cause you too much inconvenience. Please come back and try again later.

“Thank you for your patience.”

The online issues have left customers unable to make changes to pre-arranged orders and Tesco has been flooded with queries.

On Sunday morning a shopper tweeted: “25 hours later and it’s still down. You should at least know what the issue is now – can you please let us know so any fears that our personal data has been stolen can be alleviated or acted upon?”

Tesco responded on Twitter: “We’re currently experiencing issues with our website that’s affecting all of our customers right now.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused and our IT teams are working really hard to fix the issues as a priority. Please try again later.”

