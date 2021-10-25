Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Co-operative Bank confirms approach to buy TSB

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 8:01 am
The merger would have created a bank with millions of UK customers (Yui Mok/PA)
An audacious attempt by the Co-operative Bank to take over TSB has not led anywhere, it confirmed on Monday.

The bank said it had sent a letter to TSB’s owner, Banco de Sabadell, expressing interest in buying its high street rival.

The approach would have valued TSB at more than £1 billion, according to Sky News, which reported it over the weekend.

On Monday, the Co-operative Bank said its letter had not led to any discussions with the Spanish banking giant.

“The bank confirms that such letter was sent but that no discussions in relation to a potential transaction are currently taking place between the bank and Sabadell,” it said.

Co-operative Bank chief executive Nick Slape said: “Our unique brand, underpinned by Co-operative values and ethics and the significant progress we have made in returning our bank to profitability is a testament to the hard work of our colleagues and the loyalty of our customers – which we continue to place at the heart of all our decisions.”

The statement comes a day after Banco de Sabadell itself said it was not interested in selling TSB.

The Spanish bank said “this is not a transaction that we wish to explore at this moment, as we have previously expressed publicly”, according to the Financial Times.

The paper was told by a source that the board had unanimously rejected the approach.

If the deal had gone ahead it would have created one of the biggest high street banks in the UK, though it would still remain much smaller than Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, NatWest and Santander.

Eight years ago the Co-operative Bank, at the time still owned by the Co-op Group, tried to pull off a similar move, but this time by only buying more than 600 TSB branches.

But the bank abandoned the offer after it discovered it was under massive financial strain.

In the end it needed a £1.5 billion rescue deal by three US investors which spelled the end of Co-op Group’s ownership of the bank.

