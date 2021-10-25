Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Las Iguanas owner plans to open 50 new restaurants

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 11:01 am
Las Iguanas owner Big Table Group has announced expansion plans (Victoria jones/PA)
Las Iguanas owner Big Table Group has announced expansion plans (Victoria jones/PA)

The restaurant group behind Las Iguanas is planning to open 50 new restaurants in an expansion strategy set to create 1,250 jobs.

Big Table Group, which also owns the Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge chains, said it intends to invest more than £50 million over the next three years.

It said around £35 million will be injected into the new openings to take its portfolio to 200 restaurants across the UK.

Meanwhile, £19 million will be pumped into 70 major refurbishments across its estate.

The Big Table Group also owns Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge (John Walton/PA)

Of the 50 new sites, the group said it will open 35 Las Iguanas outlets across major UK towns and city centres, almost doubling the number of restaurants in the Latin American chain.

The company said Las Iguanas has “exceeded all expectations” after reopening following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

The brand opened a site in Plymouth last week and is due to open another in Southampton this year.

It comes after Big Table hired former KFC executive Paul Stokes as the group’s head of acquisitions to lead its growth strategy.

Big Table Group changed its name from the Casual Dining Group last year after it was snapped up by private equity firm Epiris following the impact of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief executive Alan Morgan said: “Las Iguanas has consistently proven to be an extremely popular choice with consumers, and now is the perfect time to grow the brand across the country, targeting high footfall locations in major towns and city centres.”

