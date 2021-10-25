Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM must act now to avoid Christmas crisis, warn haulage bosses

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:17 pm
Lorries wait at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. Haulage bosses have called for urgent Government action to avoid a crisis over Christmas (Joe Giddens/PA)
UK haulage industry bosses have told the Prime Minister to “act now to prevent a Christmas crisis” as a result of continuing lorry driver shortages.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, more than 1,600 haulage sector bosses, led by the Road Haulage Association (RHA), warn that without decisive action there is a “risk of further damage to not only our businesses and livelihoods, but the UK’s integrated and finely balanced supply chains”.

The letter calls for HGV drivers to be added to the shortage occupation list for at least 12 months, for reform to driver certification to help the return of retired drivers, and an HGV taskforce.

The HGV sector has warned that it faces a shortage of around 100,000 drivers, which has contributed to supply disruption across many sectors.

Rod McKenzie, managing director of the RHA, said the Government was “simply not addressing the short-term severity of this crisis” and said it would take 18 months to address.

The Government has launched a series of initiatives such as a three-month temporary visa, with around 5,000 visas for non-UK drivers.

However, the RHA described the proposal as “lacklustre and ill-conceived”, calling for a longer-term scheme to be introduced.

The Government has also made changes to cabotage rules to allow foreign drivers to make an unlimited number of pick-ups and drop-offs over a fixed period, in an effort to help Christmas preparations.

Mr McKenzie added: “There has never been a more challenging time for the haulage industry.

“The Prime Minister must act now or risk even more drastic disruption than we have already seen in recent months.

“For months we have been calling for urgent action.

“The tin-eared approach from ministers to this spiralling situating cannot continue.”

