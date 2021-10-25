Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Net zero push ‘will bring biggest peacetime changes to global economy’

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 12:04 am
Lord Stern produced a report into climate change in 2006 (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
The push to make the global economy green will need the biggest economic transformation ever seen in peacetime, but is possible while maintaining economic growth, an influential economist is set to say.

Nicholas Stern, chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, will say decarbonising and growing the economy do not need to race each other and that cleaner investment can drive sustainable growth.

The economist is best known for his Treasury-sponsored review into the costs of climate change 15 years ago.

At a speech to mark the anniversary of his review at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Lord Stern will say: “The drive for net zero emissions will result in the biggest and most fundamental transformation in the global economy that has ever occurred during peacetime.

“This will not be a narrow horse race between economic growth and decarbonisation. The new and cleaner investment and innovation can drive sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth.

“This growth will be more resource-efficient, more productive and healthier, and will offer greater protection to our biodiversity.

“The new challenge is how to foster greater innovation and creativity, and to recognise and create the key mechanisms and dynamics of change.”

Lord Stern’s comments come less than a week after the Treasury published a report which said it would be more costly to do nothing than to invest in combating climate change.

The UK will face some declining tax bills from road and fuel taxes as drivers switch to electric cars, it added. However, changes can be made to plug this gap, it added.

“The costs of global inaction significantly outweigh the costs of action” to tackle climate change, it said.

Next week world leaders will meet in Glasgow to discuss global efforts to tackle climate change.

Lord Stern will call on economists to better recognise the impact that climate change might have on those who will have to deal with the worst of its effects.

“Economists have grossly undervalued the lives of young people and future generations who are most at threat from the devastating impacts of climate change,” he will say.

Looking back on the publication of his report 15 years ago, Lord Stern will say: “The science has become ever more worrying while technology has become more promising.

“Both of these should have created pressure to reduce annual global emissions substantially between 2006 and 2019. So why did they rise instead by almost 20%?”

“While many developed countries have slightly reduced their annual emissions over this period, many emerging market countries have increased their emissions.”

