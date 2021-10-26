Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Just four in 10 companies think they are on track to reach net zero on time

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 12:03 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 7:11 am
Businesses will need to decarbonise for the UK to meet its climate change target. (Peter Byrne/PA)


Only four in 10 businesses say they are on track to comply with the UK’s climate change targets, while staff are unsure about what their employers are achieving, new data show.

In a survey released by Microsoft and Goldsmiths, University of London, three quarters of organisations said they had “one foot in and one foot out” on sustainability.

It comes despite big commitments from many companies to make sure that they eliminate their contribution to global warming within the next 30 years, if not sooner.

“At the moment, there’s a lot of pledges. And the pledges are the easy part,” said Microsoft’s UK general manager for corporate affairs Hugh Milward.

“It’s actually how we turn the ambition that drives pledges into lasting action, in order to really have an impact.

“What we want to get away from is that the solution is around the corner and therefore they shouldn’t be doing anything in the meantime,” he said.

“There are short-term and there are longer-term strategies that should be deployed now.”

Dr Chris Brauer, director of innovation in the Institute of Management Studies at Goldsmiths, said that it is very important for companies to measure their emissions, including from their supply chains, and other environmental impacts from their business.

“We can’t make improvements without having visibility of where we’re at,” he said.

He also said that getting the right staff to move towards sustainability will be important.

“There’s been such a push to recruit people with STEM skills (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) that could contribute around the digital transformation agenda,” he said.

“We’re only now starting to see the same sort of drive and determination in organisations to recruit talent that can contribute meaningfully around sustainability, both in relation to the technologies, but also the philosophy, and the ways of thinking.”

But Dr Brauer’s research shows that workers are not very confident about their employers’ track record.

Only 19% say that their employer implements their sustainability plan efficiently, and just 17% think their workplace is as environmentally friendly as their own homes, despite Britain having some of the worst insulated homes in Europe.

