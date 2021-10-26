Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rishi Sunak’s Budget optimism boosted by prediction of higher growth after Covid

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 12:33 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 10:55 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds his ministerial Red Box as he stands with his ministerial team outside 11 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds his ministerial Red Box as he stands with his ministerial team outside 11 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak will hail a “new age of optimism” in his Budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid.

The Chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks up building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment into regional transport projects.

Mr Sunak’s spending plans are likely to be bolstered by forecasts of faster growth than predicted in the spring as the economy roars back into life since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, according to analysts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent body whose forecasts guide Budget spending, is expected to up its growth outlook for 2021, cut its unemployment prediction and pencil in lower borrowing thanks to higher tax receipts.

The EY Item Club, a UK economic forecasting group, believes the OBR will hike its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2021 to growth of 7% from the 4% forecast at the last fiscal statement in March.

It also predicts the OBR will slash its estimate for how much the pandemic has scarred the economy to as low as 1%, which could boost the Government’s fiscal position by £25 billion a year by 2025.

The Times said the GDP growth figures, matched with “favourable” employment figures, could give the Chancellor another £20 billion to £30 billion extra to spend.

During his speech, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “Today’s Budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid.

“An economy of higher wages, higher skills, and rising productivity of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer streets.

“An economy fit for a new age of optimism. That is the stronger economy of the future.”

What will be contained in the Budget has been heavily briefed in recent days, much to the annoyance of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who suggested ministers should resign for dishing out details to the media before MPs have heard the speech.

The Government has already confirmed that Mr Sunak will announce a rise of the so-called “national living wage” to £9.50 from April – up more than 6%, increasing by 59p per hour for those aged 23 and over – and the end of the year-long pay freeze he imposed on public sector workers.

However, ministers have so far refused to say whether the increase for state employees such as teachers, nurses and police officers will be a real-terms rise by being higher than inflation, with the consumer price inflation rate currently standing at 3.1%.

Any rising wages will also come against a backdrop of household income pressures caused by a cost of living crunch and recent Government decisions.

National Insurance Contributions for workers is being increased by 1.25 percentage points from April to help pay for the NHS and social care, while Mr Sunak ended the £20-a-week Universal Credit coronavirus uplift earlier this month.

Forecasters believe the Chancellor could have more money to spend in his Budget than expected due to a fast economic bounce back from Covid
Forecasters believe the Chancellor could have more money to spend in his Budget than expected due to a fast economic bounce back from Covid (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak will confirm a further £5.9 billion in capital funding to help the NHS clear the backlog created by Covid-19.

The Treasury has pledged green investment and policies to take advantage of post-Brexit freedoms and has touted nearly £7 billion of new funding to overhaul local transport.

Mr Sunak could also raise revenues to address national debt, but the Treasury is understood to have all but confirmed to MPs that he will not do this by raising fuel duty.

However, reports have suggested that VAT on household energy bills will not be cut to help families struggling with soaring prices.

The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, urged Mr Sunak to use the Budget to “create a more resilient economy and take the pressure off working people”.

As is traditional on the eve of a Budget speech, the Queen spoke with Mr Sunak on Tuesday night over the phone.

It comes as the Treasury published photos of the Cabinet minister putting the final preparations to his speech dressed in black sliders, which retail for £95 a pair online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]