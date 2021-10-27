Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bloomsbury buoyed by early orders from bookshops to avoid Christmas disruption

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 11:57 am
Publisher Bloomsbury said it was boosted by early orders from retailers (Bloomsbury/PA)
Bloomsbury Publishing hailed record half-year sales and profits as it revealed that retailers are getting books in earlier than usual in a bid to avoid Christmas disruption.

It saw shares rise on Wednesday morning after announcing the positive trading update.

Nigel Newton, chief executive of the business, said it “successfully mitigated print supply chain challenges” over the first half of the year to meet demand.

He highlighted that retailers and online booksellers have “significantly increased stock levels over previous years” to ensure they can trade without disruption over Christmas.

This has helped boost first-half revenues compared to previous years, the company said.

Bloomsbury said its revenues increased by 29% to £100.7 million for the half-year to August 31, against the same period last year.

The Harry Potter publisher highlighted strong performances across both its academic and consumer divisions.

It highlighted bestsellers including Tom Kerridge’s Outdoor Cooking, Piranesi by Susanna Clarke, and A Court Of Silver Flames by Sarah J Maas

Mr Newton added: “These are our highest ever first-half sales and profits.

“These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our strategy of publishing for both the consumer and academic markets, and our growth of digital revenues.

“Our strong financial position and cash generation give us significant opportunities for further acquisitions and investment in organic growth.”

Bloomsbury announced a 5% increase in its interim dividend payment to 1.34p per share following the update.

Shares in the company were 1.1% higher at 356p in early trading on Wednesday.

