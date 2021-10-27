Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

What do the Chancellor’s announcements mean for my household?

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 3:27 pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Rishi Sunak has delivered his Budget, including several policies that will give households both more and less money in their pockets.

Below are four topics that came out of the Chancellor’s announcements and how they might impact your wallet.

– If you’re on Universal Credit

If you are getting back into work but are still on Universal Credit, you could be left with a pretty big windfall.

Universal Credit starts to be phased out when you start earning again. For every £1 you earn, your Universal Credit was in the past cut by 63p.

This figure, known as the Universal Credit earnings taper rate, will be reduced to 55p, leaving you with an extra 8p per pound to spend.

– If your energy bills are going up

As shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves pointed out after his speech, Mr Sunak did not make any promises to help households with the runaway bills sparked by a spike in gas prices.

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves (Aaron Chown/PA)

From April the price cap on energy bills is expected to rise to around £1,660 for an average household, from £1,277 today.

A Treasury paper acknowledged that European gas prices had risen by 471% in the year to September, but it did not announce any steps to reduce soaring gas bills.

– If you drive – or fly – within the UK

The price of petrol is likely to be lower after the Chancellor announced he was scrapping a planned hike in fuel duty.

Mr Sunak said he would freeze fuel duty at 57.95p per litre for the year ending March 2023. The decision comes after petrol prices pushed to their highest point in eight years late last week.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

Controversially, days before the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, the Chancellor also said he would cut air passenger duty for domestic flights by 50% to £6.50.

– If you like a tipple

If fortified wine or high strength white cider are your thing, your drinks tab is about to go up. The Government will increase tax on these because of their high alcohol content.

But lower-alcohol drinks such as fruit cider, liqueur and rose wine will have lower taxes.

If you like craft cider you might also see your bills go down as small producers will for the first time be eligible for tax relief.

Draught beer served in pubs will also see a duty cut, the Chancellor said. The reforms will come into effect in February 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]