Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lloyds sees profits hit £2bn in three months following economic rebound

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 7:51 am
Lloyds saw profits beat expectations in the three months to the end of September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lloyds saw profits beat expectations in the three months to the end of September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lloyds Banking Group saw profits beat expectations as bosses said it benefited from the economic rebound following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Pre-tax profits for the three months to the end of September nearly doubled to £2 billion compared with £1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Over the first nine months of the year, this equates to pre-tax profits of £5.9 billion.

The UK’s biggest mortgage lender said it enjoyed a boost as it released more cash to its balance sheet held back during the pandemic.

Lloyds held back £1.2 billion during the Covid-19 crisis and has released £740 million, including £84 million in the past three months due to “improvements to the macroeconomic outlook for the UK, combined with robust credit performance”.

It also enjoyed strong growth in mortgage lending, which was up £2.7 billion in the quarter, and deposits also rose.

The bank said it will see future revenues ahead of previous guidance, including return on tangible equity – a key measure in the sector – now expected to be more than 10%.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn, who recently joined from HSBC, said he will be unveiling a new strategic review, although he did not go into detail.

He added: “Building on the strengths of the group and its achievements in recent years, there are clearly significant opportunities for Lloyds Banking Group to further develop its platforms and capabilities and grow through disciplined investment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal