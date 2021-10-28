Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Selfridges unveils ‘Christmas of Dreams’ window display

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: October 28, 2021, 12:52 pm
A shop assistant adjusts a window display at Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its 2021 Christmas campaign (Aaron Chown/PA)
Selfridges has unveiled its Christmas window display with an “enchanted dream world” drawing on the Golden Age of Hollywood.

With just under two months until the big day, the department store’s “Christmas of Dreams” campaign has been launched at its London, Birmingham and Manchester stores and online.

Selfridges has unveiled its ‘Christmas of Dreams’ window displays (Aaron Chown/PA)

It features themes from 1930s Hollywood and 1950s musicals, and stars British actress and singer Jane Horrocks and drag artist and sculptor Juno Birch.

Selfridges managing director Andrew Keith said: “We are ready to bring magical moments to our customers, however they wish to celebrate this year, with our Christmas of Dreams.

A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Fuelled by imagination, Selfridges is here to make Christmas shopping and gift-finding special and fun, and, this year, a little surreal.

“We know our customers have been dreaming of being together, so we are looking forward to hosting friends and families at Selfridges to celebrate even more extraordinary experiences this festive season.”

