Tesco links up with start-up Gorillas for rapid delivery service

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:49 pm
Tesco Extra. The supermarket chain is linking up with Gorillas for on-demand deliveries (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco has launched a partnership with rapid delivery start-up Gorillas in a move which will mean customers can get products from the supermarket in 10 minutes.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain said the ultra-fast delivery pilot starts at midday on Thursday from its store in Thornton Heath, South London.

It is the latest move from a UK supermarket group into the rapid delivery sector amid continued high demand for shopping to be taken directly to customers doors.

Tesco products will be available for customers to purchase from the Gorillas app within a selected area.

Gorillas workers
Gorillas is one of a raft of fast-growing grocery delivery firms in the UK (Gorillas/PA)

The partnership will see Gorillas set up micro-fulfilment sites at five large Tesco stores, where they will pick, pack and deliver to customers.

It said the first site, in Thornton Heath, will use excess warehouse space at the back of the store and stock around 2,000 products.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & Republic of Ireland chief executive officer, said: “The idea that we can reach our customers in just 10 minutes is really exciting.

“We are committed to being easily the most convenient choice for our customers, enabling them to shop whenever and however they want.

“This pilot with Gorillas will help customers get their products right away, supporting those looking to buy food for tonight or last-minute forgotten items.”

Tesco has already expanded into rapid grocery delivery with its own Whoosh service, which can delivery shopping with 60 minutes.

It said this service has expanded to around 50 Express stores and now expects to reach 100 stores by the end of the year.

German firm Gorillas is among a flurry of venture capital-backed start-ups rapidly growing in the on-demand delivery market.

The company confirmed last week that it secured a one billion dollar (£730 million) funding package, with backers including takeaway delivery firm Delivery Hero.

Adrian Frenzel, chief operating officer at Gorillas, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing this first-of-its-kind commercial and real estate partnership with Tesco.

“As a fast-paced company at the forefront of the on-demand grocery industry, we are always looking for ways to innovate, and this co-location partnership will bring unprecedented value to our customers in the UK who will now have the possibility to be delivered the best of Tesco within minutes thanks to Gorillas.”

