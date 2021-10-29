Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NatWest shares drop despite beating pre-tax profit expectations

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 8:53 am Updated: October 29, 2021, 11:49 am
The bank pleaded guilty earlier this month to failing to prevent the laundering of £400 million (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The bank pleaded guilty earlier this month to failing to prevent the laundering of £400 million (Jonathan Brady/PA)

NatWest was unable to cross the hurdles that the market had set for it despite shooting through expectations in the third quarter of the year.

Following strong results from its peers, the bank did not impress shareholders with a pre-tax operating profit that was nearly 60% higher than analysts had predicted.

Shares in the company dropped by 4.5% as markets opened on Friday, despite these seemingly strong results.

“Having seen decent numbers from Lloyds and Barclays, expectations were high for NatWest Group’s third quarter numbers today,” said CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

“NatWest’s share price has been a notable outperformer so far this year, its shares up over 35%, and at 20-month highs, so the bar was quite high for today’s … numbers, and quite frankly the market reaction has been a little underwhelming, with the shares dropping to the bottom of the FTSE 100.”

Over the last three-month period the bank made an operating pre-tax profit of £1.1 billion, up from just £355 million a year earlier, and higher than the £677 million that analysts were expecting.

Total income grew 14% to nearly £2.8 billion, around £150 million more than predicted.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: “Although we are seeing challenges in the economy and for our customers – especially around supply chains and the cost of living – a number of key indicators remain positive; growth is good, unemployment is low and there are limited signs of default across our book.

“We have a vital role to play in helping the 19 million people, families and businesses we serve in communities throughout the UK to thrive. Because when they thrive, so do we.”

The bank’s profits were boosted by its decision to unlock £242 million that it had set aside during the pandemic to cover loans that might go sour.

But it has also set aside £294 million to cover a potential fine for breaking money laundering rules.

Earlier this month it pleaded guilty to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly £400 million.

