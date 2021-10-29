Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competition watchdog to probe £7bn Morrisons takeover

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:03 am
Morrisons’ £7bn takeover by CD&R is to face scrutiny by competition regulators (Mike Egerton/PA)
The UK competition regulator has launched an initial investigation into the takeover of Morrisons by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

It comes days after the Yorkshire-based supermarket was taken off the stock market following the £7 billion acquisition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has served an initial enforcement order on Morrisons, CD&R and Motor Fuel Limited, the forecourt giant also owned by the US investment group.

In the order, the regulator said the parties must remain separate and hold off integration plans until the probe has taken place.

It is understood that the CMA is particularly keen to investigate whether there could be competition issues surrounding Motor Fuel’s petrol station sites and Morrisons’ own forecourts.

CD&R bought the Motor Fuel Group in 2015 for £500 million and has grown the forecourt operator to around 900 filling stations across the UK.

Meanwhile, Morrisons operates around 335 fuel outlets, meaning CD&R would control more than 1,200 of the UK’s roughly 8,000 petrol stations.

The CMA could investigate the deal in a similar fashion to its inquiry into Asda’s takeover by EG Group owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity backer TDR Capital.

Asda agreed to sell 27 petrol stations to assuage concerns from the CMA that the company could raise fuel prices in these specific locations, which were in close proximity to EG group sites.

