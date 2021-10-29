Pilots union names new general secretary

A former British Airways pilot has been elected general secretary of the pilots union.

Captain Martin Chalk takes over the permanent leadership role at the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) after a three-month stint as acting leader.

Thank you to all our members who voted in the #BALPA General Secretary Election. BALPA can announce that the next General Secretary is: Martin Chalk. We look forward to hearing more from @CaptChalk at the Annual Delegate Conference on Nov 4th#BALPA #Pilots #Airlines #Aviation pic.twitter.com/ggmRfOM34s — BALPA (@BALPApilots) October 29, 2021

He said: “The members, representatives and staff of Balpa still combine to ensure every flight is a safe flight, they unite to ensure every professional pilot works under an agreement which is fair and rewards the education, skill and experience required, and they together represent the very best of our profession to the world.

“I am humbled to be asked to join them and I pledge to work as hard as I can, not just to ensure every professional who can be a member, is a member, but is as proud to be a member as I am.”

The previous general secretary, Brian Strutton, stepped down at the end of July.