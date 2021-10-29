Hilton hotels gear up for busy festive season with recruitment drive By Press Association October 29, 2021, 12:35 pm The London Hilton (Ian West/PA) Hotel giant Hilton is offering more than 1,900 roles across the country as it prepares for the busy festive season, expecting to host hundreds of events. Almost 600 temporary jobs and 1,300 permanent vacancies are available in cities including London, Glasgow and Birmingham and Southampton. Jobs include bartenders, chefs, events managers and conference and banqueting hosts. Julie Baker of Hilton Hotels said: “We’re expecting a bumper season of festive drinks and work parties back in full swing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Asda in recruitment drive for 15,000 Christmas workers Embrace the change of seasons at three Highland destinations as part of the Scottish Tree Festival Do you have what it takes to be crowned the Oatcake Champion of the World? End of season festival draws sell-out crowd