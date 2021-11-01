Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shoe Zone raises profit guidance after better-than-expected sales

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 11:55 am
Shoe Zone now has 410 stores across the UK (Shoe Zone/PA)
Shoe Zone now has 410 stores across the UK (Shoe Zone/PA)

Shoe Zone has lifted its profit targets after recent sales were better than the company expected.

Shares in the discount shoe retailer, which runs 410 stores across the UK, rose sharply after the update.

It told shareholders on Monday morning that its now expects its profits for the past year to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Shoe Zone said its pre-tax profit for the year to October 2 is expected to have been between £9 million and £10 million.

The firm had previously guided that it would reveal a profit of at least £6.5 million.

This represents a significant improvement on the £14.6 million loss it posted for the previous financial year, as well as the £6.7 million figure it saw in 2019, before it was hammered by the pandemic.

The group has closed around 60 stores since the start of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the Leicester-based company said recent underlying trading has been “better than expected” amid a recovery in high street footfall.

The retailer said it is also undertaking a review, which saw the business conclude that its does not need to recognise £1.5 million in one-off pension contribution within its figures, helping to boost its profits for the year.

Shoe Zone also said it has seen a £400,000 boost to its forecast from favourable exchange rates during the year, particularly versus the dollar.

Shares were 8.3% higher at 98p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal