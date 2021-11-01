Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BT hits £1bn cost-saving target 18 months ahead of schedule

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 12:23 pm
BT has confirmed it has slashed its costs by £1 billion significantly ahead of schedule, driving a jump in the company’s share price.

The telecoms giant said it has delivered on the gross annual cost-savings plan 18 months ahead of its original March 2023 target.

BT confirmed the figures after its accelerated cost-cutting was reported in the Telegraph.

It comes amid speculation that the London-listed company is preparing for a possible takeover attempt by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.

Sky News reported last week that BT had hired advisers to strengthen its defence against a potential takeover bid.

Mr Drahi invested in BT in June, taking a 12% stake in the business, worth around £2.2 billion.

As part of the deal, Mr Drahi confirmed he did not plan to make a full takeover bid, but that was only binding for six months so it will expire in December.

BT’s cost-cutting figures came after the group revealed lower profits and revenues in the latest quarter.

Shares in BT were 4.4% higher at 145.05p in early trading.

