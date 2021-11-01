Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil price rise, strong US markets and weak pound boost FTSE

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 5:25 pm
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE climbed higher as a recovery in oil prices, strong Wall Street opening and weak pound all helped London firms in the afternoon session.

While world leaders descended on Glasgow for Cop26, oil prices continued to buoy the markets by rebounding despite Opec+ releasing another 400,000 barrels a day onto the global market.

Resource and oil firms were therefore among the day’s winners, helping to offset a heavy slump in value by Darktrace as investors in the cyber business got the jitters.

The FTSE 100 closed 51.05 points, or 0.71%, higher at 7,288.62 on Monday.

The price of oil started marching back towards the three-year highs it hit last month, as Brent crude rose by 1.06% to 84.61 dollars per barrel.

London’s biggest multinational firms also benefited from weakness in the value of the pound ahead of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee later this week.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Even a rate hike from the Bank of England this week shouldn’t provoke too much excitement, and it will be a while before the next one.

“The recent fading of the pound’s rally against the dollar points towards the view that a rate increase has been firmly priced in.”

Sterling dropped against a dollar which was itself weak against many of the world’s key currencies.

The pound was 0.12% lower versus the US dollar at 1.366, and down 0.15% against the euro at 1.178.

Across Europe, the other major markets also made positive strides as the German Dax increased by 0.76%, as the French Cac declined by 0.96%.

In the US, the markets picked up where they left off on Friday to bounce to record highs ahead of Tuesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.

In company news, Barclays finished lower after its boss Jes Staley quit following the preliminary findings of an investigation into his role as private banker to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A report by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is due next month, with a first draft sent to Mr Staley last Friday.

Shares dropped by 1.4p to 200.85p after the departure of the CEO.

BT bounced higher after the telecoms giant confirmed that it has hit its £1 billion cost-saving target 18 months ahead of the schedule.

Shares in the business rose by 6.1p to 145p after it confirmed newspaper reports, amid speculation that UK company is preparing itself for a takeover attempt by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi from next month.

Cybersecurity business Darktrace tumbled to the foot of the FTSE 100 after analysts raised doubts over the firm’s valuation and the lock-up on insiders expires, allowing them to sell their stakes.

Shares dropped by 121p at 681.5p as a result.

Fevertree Drinks saw shares rise by 102p to 2,371p after the tonic maker saw Deutsche Bank analyst hike their target price for the stock to 3,300p as they hailed its growth potential.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BT, up 6.1p at 145p, Next, up 218p at 8,184p, Fresnillo, up 22.2p at 885.4p, and Pearson, up 14.6p at 617p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Darktrace, 121p at 681.5p, Barratt, down 19.2p at 643.8p, Ocado, down 48p at 1,755p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 3.95p at 150.6p.

