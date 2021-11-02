Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

House sales ‘logjam’ starts to ease with fewer properties changing hands

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:03 am
Around 550,000 homes across Britain are estimated to be going through the sales process, according to Rightmove (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Around 550,000 homes across Britain are estimated to be going through the sales process, according to Rightmove (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Around 550,000 homes across Britain are estimated to be going through the sales process, according to a property website.

This is lower than the 700,000 homes changing hands in June, when home-buyers rushed to obtain the maximum discounts available under the stamp duty holiday, which was tapered from July and ended completely from October.

Rightmove said that, with fewer sales now being dealt with, there are also signs that the “logjam” is starting to ease, with the average time from an agreed sale until a completed purchase falling from an average of 154 days in July to 127 days in October.

The website also predicts that, by the end of the year, around one and-a-half million homes will have been sold across Britain.

This would be the highest number of home sales since 2007, 47% higher than in 2020 and 31% higher than in 2019.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “The good news is that people moving home right now are hopefully seeing quicker conveyancing times than those earlier in the year.

“There’s likely to be a conveyancing rush in December among those people desperately hoping to be able to celebrate the festive period in their new home.

“Since 2014, the number of home sales in a year was pretty consistent at between 1.1 million and 1.2 million, but the effects of the pandemic have disrupted that level this year and we’re likely to end up with the highest number of sales in one year since 2007.

“More people have been relocating, more have moved to bigger homes, and many made use of the stamp duty holidays.

“Demand is still remarkably strong for the time of year and sales are up on this time in 2019, and it seems there’s a new group of people in the market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal