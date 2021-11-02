Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motors

Fuel prices up 30p a litre in 12 months

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:33 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 1:21 pm
Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months (Joe Giddens/PA)

Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was 143.70p on Monday.

That compares with 113.11p per litre on November 2 last year.

The increase means it has become around £17 more expensive to fill up a typical 55-litre family car.

TRANSPORT Fuel
(PA Graphics)

The current average price is the most expensive recorded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which publishes weekly updates.

It beats the previous high of 142.17 set in April 2012.

Drivers were first alerted to petrol being at record levels last week, when separate figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol was being sold at an average of 142.94p per litre.

The Government’s data shows the average price of a litre of diesel was 147.48p on Monday, up more than 29p compared with a year ago.

Pump price of diesel (per litre)
(PA Graphics)

The increase in fuel prices has been driven by the cost of oil doubling in the past year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “The surging cost of oil is certainly contributing to the misery drivers face at the pumps, but the price of a barrel is still only around two thirds of what it was when forecourt prices were last at these levels.

“Another factor is the relatively high, and rising, cost of biofuels, which on a pence per litre basis are more expensive than fossil fuels and this at a time when the bio element of petrol is increasing as we work towards meeting our decarbonisation goals.”

The proportion of bioethanol – a type of renewable biofuel – in standard grade petrol at UK forecourts was increased from 5% to 10% in September.

