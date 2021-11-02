Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Carney: World cannot face series of climate crises

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 10:37 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 1:31 pm
Mark Carney (Peter Summers/PA)
Mark Carney (Peter Summers/PA)

The world cannot go through a series of climate crises in the same way as it bounces from financial crisis to financial crisis, an adviser to the Prime Minister has said.

Mark Carney – the former Bank of England governor who is now Boris Johnson’s Finance Adviser for Cop26 – said that the world will not have the chance to learn from its mistakes on the climate.

“The financial crisis was one of a long series of financial crises – we weren’t learning from history. We don’t get a long series of climate crises. We have one,” he said.

Mr Carney was speaking at the Green Horizon Summit running alongside the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

Lord Stern, who was also speaking at the event, said that companies were stepping up to the challenge for the first time in Glasgow.

“I’ve been to all the Cops since 2006. This is the first Cop where the private sector – particularly the financial sector, but the whole private sector – is right out in front. I haven’t seen that before and it’s pulling governments along,” he said.

His comments were echoed by Mr Carney, who said that money needs to be channelled into the fight against climate change.

“The Prime Minister said yesterday that this Cop could mark the beginning of the end of addressing climate change,” he said.

“That’s his ambition: He’s very Churchillian, as you know.

“I think this is the end of the beginning for finance. In other words we come together now moving from climate as risk to finance as a solution.”

In Paris in 2015 more developed countries promised to pay 100 billion dollars a year to those that are less developed, however this has far from been delivered yet.

Lord Stern said that this target is only set to be met next year, or the year after, something he said was “too late”.

Separately, on Tuesday morning Mr Carney told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that 450 companies had signed up to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which he set up.

“This is focused on providing the financing that’s needed globally to make the investments that we need to get to a net-zero economy,” he said.

“And it means bringing together financial institutions, whether that’s banks, insurance companies, pension funds, from around the world, and having them commit to net zero.”

The list of participants will be released on Wednesday.

