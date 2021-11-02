Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couples spent average of £13,000 rearranging weddings due to pandemic – survey

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:51 pm
Couples whose weddings have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic have spent more than £13,000 typically on re-arranging their plans, according to Aldermore bank (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Couples whose weddings were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic have typically spent more than £13,000 on rearranging their plans, according to a survey.

Two-thirds (67%) said the cost of rearranging their wedding or civil partnership has made it more challenging to reach other life goals, Aldermore bank found.

More than 200 couples whose plans were disrupted by Covid-19 were surveyed and had on average spent £13,266 on making new arrangements.

More than half (54%) had to reduce the budget for their honeymoon or cancel it completely.

Nearly three out of four (72%) found changing their plans stressful, with more than half (57%) saying it put a strain on their relationship.

Watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) issued a statement last year to help people understand their rights in relation to wedding services affected by Covid-19 and to help businesses treat their customers fairly.

Ewan Edwards, head of savings at Aldermore, said: “Planning for your wedding or civil partnership comes with a degree of stress and expense at the best of times, but, as our research shows, the pandemic has added additional layers of challenge and disruption.

“Many people have been understandably disappointed and frustrated by delays and cancellations to their big day, which has had the added complications of significant financial impact.”

