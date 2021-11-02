Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morrisons apologises over ‘non-EU salt and pepper’ chicken label

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 1:14 pm
Morrisons has apologised over labelling on a chicken product that specified the use of “non-EU salt and pepper” (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons has apologised after labelling a chicken product as containing “non-EU salt and pepper”.

Shoppers complained on social media over the packaging for the salt-and-pepper chicken crown, which also features the Union flag and highlights that it is made from “British chicken”.

The company immediately backtracked over the “error”, describing it as a mistake during the labelling process.

Morrisons tweeted that “the wording on the packaging is an error for which we apologise”, and told customers it was changing the packaging immediately.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain said: “Our chicken label is adhering to British packaging regulations, however, we will be redesigning it to make it clear this is not a political commentary.”

It came after a raft of tweets from customers who accused the company of “anti-EU bias” and threatened to stop shopping at Morrisons.

One Twitter user, David Bright, said: “I’m done with shopping @Morrisons … I can live with Union flags on bananas, but the gratuitous slight on the EU is too much.”

Another, Robin Wilton, tweeted to describe the packaging as “small-minded” and “populist-pandering bigotry that’s just cost you a customer”.

According to Government guidance, meat packaging where full country information is not available must use the term “non-EU” to describe its origin.

From October next year, this will be replaced by “non-UK” after post-Brexit rule changes.

The furore comes a week after Morrisons moved into private hands, following its £7 billion takeover by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

