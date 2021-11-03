Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average price paid for motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 12:04 am
The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far, according to an industry body.

Motorists paid £429 on average for a policy in the third quarter of this year, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

Drivers are continuing to benefit from fewer motor claims made during Covid-19 lockdowns, it added, helping to keep policy prices at their lowest level in more than five years.

The typical price paid by motorists for cover has fallen by £39.47 this year so far.

A shake-up by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) means that from January 1 2022 insurers will be required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer.

It is likely that firms will no longer offer unsustainably low-priced deals to some customers, the FCA said previously.

But the regulator estimates that its measures will save consumers £4.2 billion in total over 10 years, by removing the loyalty penalty people pay for sticking with their existing home or motor insurance provider and making the market work better.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “Motorists continue to see the benefits of fewer claims made during the pandemic lockdowns.

“While next year will see some significant changes in how motor insurance is priced with the introduction of pricing reforms, and continued cost pressures around repair costs, the market will remain competitive, so it will still pay for motorists to shop around for the best deal for their needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal