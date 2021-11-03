Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trainline narrows losses as passenger numbers bounce back

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 9:11 am
Online rail ticketing business Trainline has seen revenues surge (PA)

Online rail ticketing business Trainline has seen revenues surge more than 150% in its first half as UK passenger demand began to surpass levels seen before the pandemic struck.

The group posted revenues of £78 million for the six months to August 31, up from £31 million a year earlier.

It said UK consumer ticket sales returned to growth in August, up 12% on 2019 levels thanks to surging passenger numbers after the easing of all lockdown restrictions in July.

Trainline narrowed interim pre-tax losses to £10.3 million from £44.7 million losses a year ago.

On an underlying basis, it swung to earnings of £15 million from losses of £16 million a year earlier.

Trainline chief executive Jody Ford said: “Our consumer business returned to growth in August versus pre-Covid levels, with train travellers increasingly opting for digital tickets.”

He added: “Beyond the UK, we see significant growth opportunity in Europe.

“With new entrant train companies driving more journey options and lower prices in our key markets, customers are increasingly turning to Trainline to help them easily find the best fares and support them as they travel.”

Trainline saw group-wide net ticket sales jump 179% to £1 billion in the half-year, with its four biggest overseas domestic markets – France, Italy, Germany, Spain – returning to growth in the second quarter, up 5% versus two years ago.

The UK consumer passenger business recovered to 95% of 2019 levels in the second quarter.

Overall across the first half, UK consumer net ticket sales jumped to £716 million from £218 million a year ago – 73% of 2019 levels.

Trainline said the guidance it provided in September’s update still stands, with the group expecting to notch up full-year net ticket sales of £2.4 billion to £2.8 billion and underlying earnings of between £35 million and £40 million.

This takes account of planned increases in spending to expand its international arm from the second half of this year onwards.

